Singapore shares inch up after spending most of day in the red

* Asian-Pacific markets chalk up gains, except for Taiwan * Watches.com among most active counters in Singapore * STI finishes 0.09 per cent higher at 3,140.21

Singapore shares ran out of steam and traded underwater through most of yesterday, although an uphill struggle in the final hour paid off with marginal gains, as caution set in with lingering inflation and recession worries.

The Straits Times Index (STI) finished 0.09 per cent higher at 3,140.21, following an overnight pause in US stocks' relief rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.7 per cent, after the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose amid rate-hike speculation.

Most of the Asian-Pacific bourses rose - from Japan, China and Hong Kong to South Korea, Australia and Malaysia. Taiwan, an outlier, closed 0.7 per cent lower.

Their showing comes ahead of the release of some key US data, including a consumer confidence survey and housing-related figures.

A sharp uptick in oil prices lately is also weighing on markets, more so after an earlier correction in commodity prices fanned some hope that inflation may be easing.

Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said: "The recent global equities' rebound is running out of steam despite positive month-end equity flows."

At home, some 1.3 billion securities worth $1.07 billion were traded. Gainers outpaced losers, with 271 counters up and 221 down. Watches.com was one of the most actively traded counters by volume with 22 million shares done.

The counter fell 16.7 per cent to $0.015. Watches.com and Incredible Holdings have received notices of compliance by the Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm over deals that would result in joint investments and cross-shareholdings.

Isetan (Singapore) on Monday said its China-based associate will cease operations at two stores by year-end, after which Isetan will start proceedings to wind up the associate beginning next year. Shares of the retailer rose 0.8 per cent to end at $3.74 yesterday.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 29, 2022, with the headline Singapore shares inch up after spending most of day in the red.

