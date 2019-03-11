Singapore shares inch lower on Monday; STI down 0.2% to 3,190.59

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares inched slightly lower on Monday (March 11), with the Straits Times Index falling 5.28 points, or 0.2 per cent to 3,190.59 as at 9.02am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 73 to 40, after about 23.9 million shares worth $56.6 million exchanged hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was CapitaLand Commercial Trust which was flat at $1.94, with 1.6 million units traded.

Other active index stocks included SGX which was down 1.2 per cent, or nine cents to $7.67 apiece, and Frasers Logistics and Industrial Trust which lost 0.9 per cent, or one cent to $1.15 per unit.