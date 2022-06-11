Singapore shares fall for the third day as wariness takes hold

The fear factor kicked in yesterday to drive local shares down for the third consecutive day, mirroring falls in most regional markets.

The wary mood knocked 27.89 points, or 0.9 per cent, off the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) to leave it at 3,181.73 and down 1.6 per cent for the week.

Losers easily outpaced gainers 288 to 187 after one billion shares worth $947.2 million were traded.

Investors have plenty to worry about but a more subdued growth forecast of 3.8 per cent for this year from 4 per cent previously in a quarterly survey of professional forecasters certainly focused minds here.

Jardine Matheson led the STI's decliners, falling 2.8 per cent to close at US$57.23.

Just two of the 30 index constituents ended the day in positive territory: Jardine Cycle & Carriage rose 0.6 per cent, while Hongkong Land was the top gainer, up 1.6 per cent to US$5.09.

Mainboard-listed Mun Siong Engineering was among top actives by volume, and received an exchange query on trading activity.

The stock leapt 25 per cent to close at 6.5 cents after 50.7 million shares changed hands, more than the monthly average of 14.4 million shares in the past three months.

Indexes in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Australia fell between 0.3 per cent and 1.5 per cent after the Dow Jones on Wall Street tumbled more than 600 points overnight on inflation concerns.

China stocks bucked the trend to end the day higher, with the Shanghai Composite Index rising 1.4 per cent after Chinese inflation data showed some easing last month.

SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said the benign inflation number could encourage the People's Bank of China to continue policy easing, offsetting news of plans to lock down parts of Shanghai for Covid-19 testing this weekend. "The tail risk here is that more cases are found, and we walk into a broader lockdown on Monday," he said.