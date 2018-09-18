Singapore shares fall at Tuesday's open after new US tariffs on China; STI down 0.7%

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened weaker on Tuesday (Sept 18), with the Straits Times Index falling 0.66 per cent or 20.6 points to 3,120.80 as at 9.02am after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on another U$200 billion of Chinese imports.

Losers outnumbered gainers 71 to 35, or about two securities down for every one up, after 35.2 million securities worth $62.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore stayed flat at $1.02 with 8.6 million shares traded. Rex International Holding moved up 0.9 per cent or $0.001 to $0.11 with 7.6 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included ComfortDelGro, unchanged at $2.33; and CapitaLand Commercial Trust, down 1.1 per cent or $0.02 to $1.74.