Singapore shares end higher in tandem with regional peers

Local shares mirrored many of their regional peers to log gains yesterday after brushing off Wall Street's red ink overnight.

The optimistic mood sent the Straits Times Index (STI) up 0.47 per cent or 15.42 points to 3,331.41 for the day, outperforming the 30-month record high on Thursday and leaving it up 2.62 per cent for the week.

Gainers beat decliners 286 to 190 with 1.64 billion shares worth $1.33 billion changing hands.

Index counter Sembcorp Industries rose 3 per cent to $2.41, a day after the conglomerate announced its India operations have inked a contract for power supply to Bangladesh until May 2033.

Wilmar International ended 0.68 per cent lower at $4.37. The agribusiness company announced during post-trading hours that its 50-50 fast-moving consumer goods joint venture Adani Wilmar has priced its initial public offering in India at 230 rupees a share.

Traders had been expecting a painful session here after the S&P500 had its worst plunge in almost a year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dived a massive 3.7 per cent, its worst day since late 2020.

The main trigger was the disappointing results from Facebook parent Meta Platforms.

Yet, regional bourses were up: the Hang Seng closed 3.24 per cent higher, the Kospi rose 1.57 per cent, the Nikkei 225 added 0.73 per cent and the ASX 200 climbed 0.6 per cent. Bursa Malaysia, however, fell 0.19 per cent.

The WTI held above the US$90 a barrel mark it broke on Thursday for the first time in seven years, as traders bet on continued improvement in oil demand, thanks to the economic reopening and with the US being hit with a cold snap. Lingering Ukraine-Russia tensions also played a key role, with analysts predicting US$100 could be breached soon.

• Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse