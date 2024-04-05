Singapore shares end in the red as regional markets slide; STI falls 0.5%

SINGAPORE - The roller-coaster guessing game around United States interest rates went careening back into pessimism on April 5 and sent regional shares sliding following similar falls on Wall Street overnight.

The abrupt mood change from April 4 left the benchmark Straits Times Index down 0.5 per cent or 16.75 points to 3,218.26. Across the local bourse, losers outpaced gainers 291 to 273 on trade of 1.4 billion shares worth $940.5 million.

Wall Street had set the downbeat tone, with key indexes falling markedly on April 4 after Federal Reserve officials suggested that rate cuts might be further off than many in the market had anticipated. There was also concern over simmering geopolitical tensions and caution ahead of US job figures.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2 per cent, the Nasdaq slid 1.4 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 1.4 per cent, its fourth consecutive day of decline.

The major regional bourses took the hint. Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 2 per cent, while the South Korean Kospi closed down 1 per cent, Malaysian shares retreated 0.3 per cent and the ASX in Australia ended 0.6 per cent lower on mining stock weakness.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong closed almost flat after resuming from the Qing Ming break.

The STI’s top gainer was conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings, which rose 1.8 per cent to US$37.13, while DBS Bank, which lost 2.3 per cent to $35.50, was the biggest loser.

The other two local banks were also in the red. OCBC Bank slid 0.2 per cent to $13.74 while UOB fell 0.2 per cent to $29.40.

Outside the STI, transport operator ComfortDelGro climbed 1.4 per cent to $1.47.

RHB maintained its strong earnings growth outlook for the mainboard-listed group in 2024 and assessed that recent new contract wins by its British subsidiary to operate buses in Manchester will increase ComfortDelGro’s 2025 earnings by 1.8 to 3.6 per cent. THE BUSINESS TIMES