Singapore shares drop to two-month low on tighter Covid-19 curbs

Investors sold off Singapore stocks yesterday after the Government tightened Covid-19 restrictions in response to a rise in the number of community infections.

The Straits Times Index closed 2.2 per cent down at 3,055.02 points, the lowest level since March 8.

The sell-off cut this year's gain to 7.57 per cent, lower than the 13.2 per cent the index had clocked up in the first four months.

From tomorrow to June 13, dining in at restaurants and food courts will be prohibited and social gatherings will be limited to two people, Singapore's multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 said yesterday.

Working from home will once again be the default and employers have to ensure that staff who can work from home do so.

A planned air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong that was due to start on May 26 may be delayed further, the task force added, saying it is likely that Singapore will not be able to meet the criteria for it to go ahead.

The news sent the shares of Singapore Airlines skidding, with the stock closing down 5.7 per cent at $4.50, with 28 million shares traded. Ground handler and in-flight caterer Sats lost 3.9 per cent to close at $3.69.

It would be the second postponement of the travel bubble after it was deferred last November following a spike in infections in Hong Kong.

Shares of supermarket chain Sheng Siong, however, jumped by 10.7 per cent to $1.66, as long supermarket queues made their reappearance islandwide.

Economist Intelligence Unit country analyst Yu Liuqing said tightened social restrictions will effectively freeze the recovery of private consumption in the short term.

However, he noted, disruption to businesses will be less pronounced than from last year's circuit breaker period as businesses have adapted to working from home and will continue to support the overall economic recovery.

"Singapore's economic growth will not see another contraction unless the circuit breaker is reactivated for a prolonged period of time," said Mr Yu.

Strong contact tracing capacity will help the authorities stop the spread quickly, and the vaccination programme will lead to the restrictions being removed soon enough, he added.

Speaking at yesterday's virtual media conference, Education Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the task force who will take up the finance portfolio from today, said: "I think the businesses that will be the hardest hit will be the food and beverage (F&B) sector because of the restriction on dining in."

In view of this, the Government will raise its wage support for F&B establishments to 50 per cent, up from 10 per cent, under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS).

This will apply to the first $4,600 of gross monthly wages paid to local employees. The increase in support will apply during the period when dining in is prohibited.

To support hawkers and coffee shop stallholders who are self-employed and do not benefit from the JSS, the Government will provide one month of rental waiver for hawker stall and coffee shop tenants of government agencies.

Mr Wong urged commercial landlords to support their F&B tenants during this period.

