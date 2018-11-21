Singapore shares drop at Wednesday's open; STI down 0.54% to 3,010.74

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Wednesday (Nov 21), with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.54 per cent or 16.25 points to 3,010.74 as at 9.03am after US tech stocks fell overnight.

Losers outnumbered gainers 86 to 37, or about seven securities down for every three up, after 60.4 million securities worth $55.9 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Ezion Holdings fell 2.4 per cent or $0.001 to $0.041 with 2.1 million shares traded. Genting Singapore Plc advanced 0.5 per cent or $0.005 to $0.925 with 1.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 1.0 per cent or $0.22 to $22.68; and SingTel, down 0.7 per cent or $0.02 to $3.05. SingTel is currently trading on a cum-dividend basis.