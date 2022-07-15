Singapore shares down on surprise monetary tightening

Straits Times Index down 1.2%; losers beat gainers 297 to 180

Genting Singapore STI top stock, climbing 2.7%

Shenzhen, Jakarta, Nikkei, Kuala Lumpur close up

There was more red ink for local shares yesterday with slower-than-expected economic growth numbers giving rattled investors even more to worry about.

The blood-letting was more severe than anticipated with the Straits Times Index (STI) tumbling 1.2 per cent to 3,090.63 by the closing bell, and losers beating gainers 297 to 180 on trade of 987.7 million shares worth $935.4 million.

There was also a surprise move to tighten monetary policy, with the Monetary Authority of Singapore raising its full-year inflation forecast for 2022 on the back of expectations that overall inflationary pressures "will remain elevated in the months ahead".

Regional indices delivered a mixed response to the grim US inflation report late on Wednesday that pegged the consumer price rise at 9.1 per cent, a 40-year high. Shenzhen shares were up 0.75 per cent and the Jakarta Composite closed 0.72 per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei and the Kuala Lumpur Composite each climbed 0.62 per cent.

Technology and energy shares drove the ASX 200 in Sydney ahead 0.4 per cent but Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.22 per cent and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.27 per cent.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said Asian equities were "treading water" following the lack of panic on Wall Street overnight, despite the eye-catching headline inflation numbers.

Still, the market can expect further tightening moves in the coming days as other monetary authorities in the region take aim at inflation, he said. All but four of the 30 STI components were in the red, with DFI Retail Group at the bottom of the performance table, shedding 3.3 per cent to close at US$2.89.

Genting Singapore was the STI top stock and one of only two index component shares to rack up gains.

The counter climbed 2.7 per cent to 75 cents. It was also the most actively traded STI counter with 31.7 million shares changing hands.