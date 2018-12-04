Singapore shares dip on Tuesday's open; STI down 0.1% at 3,185.98

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks dipped on Tuesday (Dec 4), with the Straits Times Index lower by 0.1 per cent or 4.64 points to 3,185.98 as at 9.01 am, as positive sentiment from the US-China trade truce fades.

Losers outnumbered gainers 53 to 47, after 45.1 million shares worth $80.3 million in total changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore shed 1.92 per cent to $1.02 with close to four million shares traded. Genting also topped losses among active index stocks.

Other index stocks pointing downwards include DBS, falling 0.68 per cent to $24.94, and Sembcorp Industries, down 0.36 per cent to $2.74.