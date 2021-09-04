Singapore shares dip on slower retail sales growth

Weak data on retail sales gave local investors pause for thought yesterday and sent the market inching into the red.

Retail turnover grew a marginal 0.2 per cent year on year in July, easing from the double-digit growth recorded in the previous two months.

"The deceleration in retail sales growth is likely due to the dissipation of low base effects seen in the first half of 2020," said UOB economist Barnabas Gan.

"For the rest of 2021, the low base seen in the months between August and December 2020 will remain a strong factor in supporting a rebound in retail sales growth in the coming months."

The lacklustre figures prompted the Straits Times Index (STI) to dip 0.2 per cent, or 4.99 points, to 3,083.85, but gainers outnumbered losers 263 to 217, with 2.02 billion shares worth $971.4 million changing hands.

Mercurius Capital Investment was among the most heavily traded counters, with 215.5 million shares changing hands. The stock closed 52.4 per cent higher at 6.4 cents.

The top performer among STI constituents was Mapletree Commercial Trust, which gained 1 per cent to $2.08.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was at the other end of the STI spectrum, losing 2.4 per cent to $1.62.

The trio of local banks closed mostly higher. DBS edged up by 0.1 per cent to $30.12 and OCBC gained 0.2 per cent to $11.62, while UOB closed flat at $25.56.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were mixed after a positive close on Wall Street overnight on positive jobs data.

The Nikkei 225 jumped 2.1 per cent, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index was up 0.4 per cent, the Kospi closed up 0.8 per cent and the ASX 200 in Sydney added 0.5 per cent.

But the Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 per cent and the Shanghai Composite shed 0.43 per cent.