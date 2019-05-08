Singapore shares decline at Wednesday's open; STI down 0.79% to 3,286.2

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Wednesday (May 8), with the Straits Times Index heading down 0.79 per cent or 26.31 points to 3,286.21 as at 9.01am after US and Europe markets slid overnight on US-China trade jitters.

Losers outnumbered gainers 126 to 31, or about four securities down for every one up, after 36.9 million securities worth $65.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbldg Holdings shed 1.3 per cent or $0.02 to $1.51 with 6.1 million shares traded. ComfortDelGro Corp shed 1.5 per cent or $0.04 to $2.57 with 2.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included OCBC Bank, down 0.7 per cent or $0.08 to $11.49; DBS Group Holdings, down 0.7 per cent or $0.19 to $26.58; and United Overseas Bank, down 0.8 per cent or $0.21 to $25.79.