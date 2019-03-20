Singapore shares decline at Wednesday's open; STI down 0.54% to 3,203.66

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Wednesday (march 20), with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.54 per cent or 17.26 points to 3,203.66 as at 9.05am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 76 to 36, or about two securities down for every one up, after 34.1 million securities worth $63.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Genting Singapore was up 1.0 per cent or $0.01 to $1.02 with 8.4 million shares traded. Capitaland Commercial Trust retreated 1.0 per cent or $0.02 to $1.92 with 4.5 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Singtel, down 0.7 per cent or $0.02 to $2.99; and OCBC Bank, down 1.2 per cent or $0.13 to $11.14.