Singapore shares decline at Wednesday's open; STI down 0.36% to 3,042.53

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened weaker on Wednesday (Nov 14), with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.36 per cent or 11.07 points to 3,042.53 as at 9.02am after US markets declined overnight, dragged by energy stocks.

Losers outnumbered gainers 60 to 44, or about four securities down for every three up, after 36.8 million securities worth $54.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded stocks by volume, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding slipped 1.6 per cent or $0.02 to $1.27 with 4.5 million shares traded. Singtel held firm to $3.03 with two million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, which was down 0.3 per cent or $0.07 to $23.25, and United Overseas Bank, down 0.4 per cent or $0.10 to $24.10.