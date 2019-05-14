Singapore shares slide at Tuesday's open; STI down 1% to 3,201.57

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Tuesday (May 14), with the Straits Times Index falling 1.01 per cent, or 32.71 points to 3,201.57 as at 9.02am.

This comes as Wall Street stocks plunged overnight, after Beijing said it would raise tariffs on U$60 billion of American goods, reviving fears that the long-drawn conflict could deteriorate even further.

On the Singapore bourse, losers outnumbered gainers 123 to 21, or about six securities down for every one up, after 56.7 million securities worth $79.2 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Thomson Medical slipped 1.4 per cent, or 0.1 cent to 6.9 cents, with 4.5 million shares traded. Keppel DC Reit also lost 3.3 per cent, or five cents to $1.49, with 3.9 million shares traded.

Banking stocks also opened weaker - DBS was down 2.2 per cent or $0.58 to $25.42, OCBC dropped 1 per cent, or $0.11 to $11.09, and UOB slipped 0.8 per cent or $0.20 to $24.98.

Amid a sea of red in the early trade, ThaiBev lost 2.6 per cent, or two cents to $0.745, and Venture was down 2.1 per cent, or $0.33 to $15.33.

Tech stocks also took a beating, with Hi-P falling 1.6 per cent, or two cents to $1.20, and UMS down 0.8 per cent, or 0.5 cent to $0.61.

Over in New York on Monday, the S&P 500 tumbled 2.4 per cent to 2,811.87, its worst day since Jan 3, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 3.4 per cent to 7,647.02, representing index's worst showing since the start of the year.

Adding on more pressure to the benchmark was a 5.8 per cent drop for index heavyweight Apple, which was eyeing its biggest one-day drop since Jan 3, and among its biggest of the past five years, FT reported.

The battering also left the Dow Jones Industrial Average at its lowest close in more than three months - the Dow dropped 2.4 per cent, as Boeing fell 4.9 per cent, following a Chinese media report that Beijing could reduce orders from the manufacturer.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday, extending losses in global markets as the US-China trade war escalated, and pushed the yen higher.

Japan's Topix index lost 2 per cent as at 9.08am in Tokyo, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.3 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi index was down by 0.7 per cent.