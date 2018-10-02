Singapore shares decline at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.2% to 3,248.85

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Tuesday (Oct 2), with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.20 per cent or 6.61 points to 3,248.85 as at 9.01am after a mixed session for US markets overnight.

Gainers and losers were evenly matched, with 63 securities down to 62 up after 47.0 million securities worth $84.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, AEM Holdings gained 1.2 per cent or $0.01 to $0.83 with 4.1 million shares traded. KrisEnergy rose 0.9 per cent or $0.001 to $0.118 with 2.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included OCBC Bank, up 0.3 per cent or $0.03 to $11.48; and DBS Group Holdings, down 0.6 per cent or $0.16 to $25.81.