Singapore shares decline at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.19% to 3,351.27

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened weaker on Tuesday (April 23), with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.19 per cent or 6.43 points to 3,351.27 as at 9.02am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 60 to 47, or about nine securities up for every seven down, after 39.6 million securities worth $54.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Thai Beverage Public Co rose 0.6 per cent or $0.005 to $0.835 with 4.1 million shares traded. Imperium Crown gained 16.7 per cent or $0.003 to $0.021 with 2.8 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.3 per cent or $0.09 to $27.36; and ST Engineering, down 2.6 per cent or $0.10 to $3.7