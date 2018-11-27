Singapore shares decline at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.1% to 3,090.39

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Tuesday (Nov 27), with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.10 per cent or 2.99 points to 3,090.39 as at 9.05am after US President Donald Trump indicated that he intends to continue raising tariffs on Chinese imports.

Losers outnumbered gainers 68 to 59 after 62.8 million securities worth $104.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, ComfortDelGro held firm to $2.12 with 4.9 million shares traded. Ezion Holdings stayed flat at $0.043 with 3.0 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.3 per cent or $0.06 to $23.53; and Genting Singapore, flat at $0.97.