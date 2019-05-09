Singapore shares decline at Thursday's open; STI down 0.6% to 3,264.52

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened weaker on Thursday (May 9), with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.59 per cent or 19.32 points to 3,264.52 as at 9.02am.

This comes after Wall Street stocks fizzled into the close overnight as investors tried to suss out the latest back-and-forth in the US-China trade saga.

On the Singapore bourse, losers outnumbered gainers 71 to 33, or about two securities down for every one up, after 40.7 million securities worth $103 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Singtel fell 0.3 per cent or one Singapore cent to $3.10, with 4.2 million shares traded. Miyoshi rose 8.2 per cent or 0.4 cent to 5.3 cents, with 2.8 million shares traded, while Mapletree Commercial Trust slipped 1 per cent or two cents to $1.94, with 2.6 million shares traded.

Banking stocks also fell across the board - OCBC was down 0.9 per cent or $0.10 to $11.34, UOB fell 0.9 per cent or $0.24 to $25.49, and DBS dropped 0.5 per cent or $0.14 to $26.44.

Meanwhile, Best World International gained 4.3 per cent or $0.07 to $1.69. This comes after the company on Wednesday night posted a 79 per cent jump in first quarter net profit to $10.3 million a year ago on the back of strong sales growth.

Separately, Best World begun defamation proceedings against Bonitas Research and its founder in the Singapore High Court, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday morning before the market opened.