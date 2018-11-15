Singapore shares decline at Thursday's open; STI down 0.1% to 3,040.43

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened weaker on Thursday (Nov 15), with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.09 per cent or 2.76 points to 3,040.43 as at 9.01am following the S&P 500's overnight decline in the United States.

Gainers and losers were evenly matched, with 58 securities up and 55 down after 29.7 million securities worth $71.7 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, SingTel gained 0.3 per cent or $0.01 to $3.03 with 2.6 million shares traded. Asti Holdings moved up 3.7 per cent or $0.003 to $0.085 with two million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, which was down 0.2 per cent or $0.05 to $23.15, and OCBC Bank, down 1 per cent or $0.11 to $11.03.