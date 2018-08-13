Singapore shares decline at Monday's open; STI down 0.63% to 3,263.94

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Monday (Aug 13), with the Straits Times Index declining 0.63 per cent or 20.84 points to 3,263.94 as at 9.01am after Singapore's trade ministry said economic growth could slow in the second half of the year.

Losers outnumbered gainers 82 to 40, or about two stocks down for every one up, after 36.1 million shares worth $85.9 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, CapitaLand slipped 0.9 per cent or $0.03 to $3.28 with 3.9 million shares traded. Genting Singapore, trading on a cum dividend basis, retreated 0.9 per cent or $0.01 to $1.09 with 2.7 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.5 per cent or $0.14 to $25.45 on an ex-dividend basis; and OCBC Bank, down 1.9 per cent or $0.22 to $11.58 on a cum-dividend basis.