Singapore shares decline at Monday's open; STI down 0.46% to 3,147.01

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Monday (Sept 17), with the Straits Times Index falling 0.46 per cent or 14.41 points to 3,147.01 as at 9.02am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 71 to 32 after 31.3 million securities worth $33.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International Holding moved up 2.0 per cent or $0.002 to $0.101 with 14.4 million shares traded. AusGroup Limited traded flat at $0.047 with 1.4 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Singtel, down 0.6 per cent or $0.02 to $3.13; and Genting Singapore, down 1.0 per cent or $0.01 to $1.03.