Singapore shares decline at Monday's open; STI down 0.27% to 3,060.95

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened weaker on Monday (Oct 15), with the Straits Times Index moving down 0.27 per cent or 8.22 points to 3,060.95 as at 9.02am.

Losers outnumbered gainers 74 to 47, or about 11 securities down for every seven up, after 64.3 million securities worth $82.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Nico Steel Holdings declined 25.0 per cent or $0.002 to $0.006 with 22.2 million shares traded. Hu An Cable Holdings stayed unchanged at $0.008 with five million shares traded.

Active index stocks included United Overseas Bank, down 0.04 per cent or $0.01 to $25.30; and Jardine Strategic Holdings, up 1.3 per cent or U$0.43 to U$34.51.