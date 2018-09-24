Singapore shares decline at Monday's open; STI down 0.03% to 3,216.69

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened weaker on Monday (Sept 24), with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.03 per cent or 0.99 points to 3,216.69 as at 9.01am after China called off trade talks with the United States over the weekend.

Losers outnumbered gainers 73 to 49, or about three securities down for every two up, after 37.7 million securities worth $74.1 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Wheelock Properties (Singapore) headed down 3.2 per cent or $0.07 to $2.10 with 6.8 million shares traded. Thai Beverage Public Co advanced 2.2 per cent or $0.015 to $0.695 with 1.7 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Keppel Corp, up 0.1 per cent or $0.01 to $7.04; and United Overseas Bank, up 0.7 per cent or $0.19 to $26.69.