Singapore shares decline at Friday's open; STI down 0.18% to 3,225.85

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index falling 0.18 per cent or 5.74 points to 3,225.85 as at 9.01am after overnight declines in US markets.

Losers outnumbered gainers 74 to 22, or about 10 securities down for every three up, after 49.4 million securities worth $63.5 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rex International Holding stayed flat at $0.117 with 11.9 million shares traded. Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust slipped 0.9 per cent or $0.01 to $1.06 with 3.0 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.3 per cent or $0.07 to $25.83; and United Overseas Bank, down 0.3 per cent or $0.09 to $26.56.