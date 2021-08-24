Singapore shares close lower despite gains in regional markets

Singapore shares bucked the rising tide in Asia bourses, as the Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,087.56 points, down 0.49 per cent yesterday.

This was despite the benchmark edging up in early morning trade against a backdrop of Wall Street and European market gains last Friday.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) dipped by 4.37 per cent to $10.29 at the closing bell, recovering some ground from early morning trade. The counter tumbled on the announcement that the Hong Kong Exchange would launch its first derivatives product based on onshore Chinese shares.

The offering could help resolve a major issue for international institutions investing in China, but the launch is a "key competitive risk" to SGX's FTSE China A50 Futures product, said research house CGS-CIMB.

Nanofilm Technologies, after an investor relations exercise to restore investors' confidence and a series of share buybacks following losing a third of its market value last week, rose 3.76 per cent to $4.14. Analysts had downgraded the stock on the firm's disappointing financial results and leadership uncertainty.

Sembcorp Marine was the most heavily traded stock with over 111.8 million shares changing hands, as its shareholders approved the $1.5 billion rights issue yesterday. It closed up 3.88 per cent at 10.7 cents.

Gainers trailed losers 209 to 262 on the broader market, amid a turnover of 1.33 billion securities worth $1.21 billion.

Other Asian markets had better luck, logging gains of between 0.39 per cent and 1.78 per cent.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.39 per cent higher and Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.78 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index soared 1.45 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.05 per cent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.97 per cent. The FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index closed 0.29 per cent higher.