Singapore shares close 0.21% lower on global recession blues

Local shares closed a rather bumpy week by extending its third straight day of losses after panic set in on recession fears.

Weak global data on the back of rising inflation and supply chain disruptions did not help either.

It left the Straits Times Index (STI) down 6.62 points or 0.21 per cent to 3,095.59 after Wall Street capped its worst half-year in more than 50 years overnight.

Key gauges from Japan, China and Taiwan to South Korea and Australia tumbled although Malaysia bucked the trend with marginal gains. The Hong Kong market was closed for a holiday.

Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, noted: "With central banks shifting towards accepting that monetary tightening is impossible without some economic damage, the market narrative has swung 180 degrees this week."

He added that the market was panicking over slumping growth even more so now than inflation. "With central banks willing to hike into the perfect financial storm, cracks in consumer demand will surely widen worldwide, which could exert significant disinflationary forces if the central banks act too aggressively for too long."

On the home front, 707.02 million shares worth $832.59 million were traded with losers outstripping gainers 196 to 130. Losses were led by DBS, Jardine Cycle & Carriage and City Developments.

Golden Agri-Resources was actively traded. The plantations giant could benefit if Indonesia raises its biodiesel mandate, said CIMB-CGS Research.

This will allow biodiesel producers such as Golden Agri-Resources, First Resources and Wilmar International to expand. The counter retreated 2 per cent to 24.5 cents.

Keppel Corp said a unit of Keppel Land has ended a joint venture announced two years ago with Emerald Haven Realty to develop homes in Chennai in India. Keppel inched up 0.46 per cent to $6.52.