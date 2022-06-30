Singapore shares buckle under regional selling pressure

Locals shares looked like they might dodge the sea of red that swept across regional bourses yesterday but they buckled under selling pressure near the close and snapped three straight days of gains.

The key Straits Times Index closed 5.34 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 3,134.87 after holding above water for much of the trading day.

Around 1.16 billion shares worth $1.27 billion were traded with losers outpacing gainers 285 to 197 in the broader market.

Key gauges from Japan, China, Taiwan, Malaysia and Australia posted losses, with Hong Kong and South Korea falling the most - 1.8 per cent.

Fixation over slowing growth and cripplingly high energy and food prices persisted, following weak data out of the United States that sparked a selloff in Wall Street overnight.

News that China has cut quarantine times for inbound travellers by half - its biggest shift so far amid protracted restrictions - failed to help perk up market sentiments.

Traders will be closely watching a final reading of the US first-quarter GDP data, which most expect to remain unchanged from an earlier estimate of a 1.5 per cent annual decline.

DBS, Venture Corp, Singapore Exchange and Wilmar International led the day's losses here.

Catalist-listed Nippecraft called for a trading halt pending an explanation after it was shot an "unusual volume movements" query by the Singapore Exchange. Shares of the stationery company jumped nearly 27 per cent to 5.2 cents on trade of 15 million shares when the halt kicked in yesterday morning.

Nanofilm Technologies International snagged a "buy" rating from DBS Group Research, with a new target price of $3.70 on the back of optimism that the group is well positioned given its multiple growth engines.

The house also cited recovery in supply-chain disruptions and decent earnings growth for the positive ratings. The counter slipped 0.84 per cent to $2.37.