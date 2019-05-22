Singapore shares advance on Wednesday; STI up 0.03% to 3,184.23

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares reversed Tuesday's slide on Wednesday (May 22), with the Straits Times Index up 0.97 point or 0.03 per cent to 3,184.23 as at 9.06am.

This follows Wall Street gains on Tuesday after the US delayed imposing its ban on dealings with Huawei, boosting the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which closed up 1.1 per cent at 7,785.72.

About 52.1 million shares worth $94.4 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of $1.81 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 71 to 40.

The most actively traded stock was Thai Beverage, which traded unchanged at $0.785 with about 5.3 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Genting Singapore and YZJ Shipbuilding.

Among financials, Singapore's banks continued their Tuesday losing streak. DBS Group Holdings declined 0.19 per cent or $0.05 to $25.69; OCBC Bank shares lost $0.02 or 0.18 per cent at $11.07 and United Overseas Bank's shares traded down $0.09 or 0.36 per cent at $24.74.

Among other index stocks, Singtel was trading down 0.32 per cent or $0.01 at $3.13.