Singapore restaurant solutions start-up TabSquare raises US$10m in Series B funding

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based restaurant solutions start-up TabSquare has raised US$10 million (S$13.8 million) in Series B funding led by Kakaku.com.

The latter is a Tokyo-listed company that operates a comparison shopping website.

The round, announced on Wednesday (Oct 10) is supported by Coca-Cola Amatil (a Coca-Cola bottler), Resorts World and existing investor Walden International.

TabSquare said the new funding will be used to enhance its artificial intelligence-powered restaurant solutions, and accelerate its growth in the Asia-Pacific, including Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

The start-up will also use the money to double its headcount to support these efforts.

TabSquare is founded in 2012 by Insead graduates Anshul Gupta, Chirag Tejuja and Sankaran Sreeraman. Its core products are the SmartTab eMenu and the SmartKiosk, which are applicable to both sit-down and counter-service restaurants, and uses artificial intelligence to make personalised menu recommendations and improve customers' ability to order, pay and deliver feedback.