Singapore Post group CEO resigns

Singapore Post's group chief executive Paul Coutts has resigned after four years at the helm to "pursue other opportunities", said the company on Monday.

While his resignation as a director took place with immediate effect from Monday, Mr Coutts, 64, will remain as group CEO until Aug 31, or earlier, to support a handover.

The group's board chairman Simon Israel will provide guidance to, and exercise oversight of, the senior management leadership team in the interim.

In its media statement, SingPost said its board and Mr Coutts had agreed that a leadership renewal transition would take place in the course of this year. A process has begun where the board is considering both internal and external candidates to replace Mr Coutts and "lead SingPost in its next phase of growth".

The group intends to announce the appointment of a new group CEO in due course.

Meanwhile, it said it "will continue to execute its strategic road map, and the board has confidence in the remaining leadership team to do so".

Mr Coutts said in the statement: "When I joined, the board had tasked me to resolve legacy issues, re-imagine the postal landscape in Singapore, reposition the group for profitable, accelerated growth in e-commerce logistics and, finally, build a new leadership team and put in place a succession plan.

"Having delivered on those objectives and worked with the executive team in setting SingPost's strategic course for the next five years, I believe the time is right for someone new to lead the execution of that strategy and the next stage of SingPost's transformation journey."

Mr Israel highlighted how a new management team has been put in place under Mr Coutt's tenure - along with a renewed focus on e-commerce logistics in Singapore and the region. "We expect to see the benefit of this transformation in the years ahead and we wish Paul well," said Mr Israel.

With the announcement of Mr Coutt's resignation, SingPost said its group internal audit recently completed a review into indications of lapses in internal procedures and protocols which occurred last year.

The lapses came to the attention of the board in February and relate to the engagement of an adviser for certain Australian and New Zealand subsidiaries of the group.

From the latest review, its audit committee and board concluded that there was no dishonesty, fraud or criminal activity in connection with the engagement of the said adviser.

According to SingPost, no personal gain or benefit to Mr Coutts had been identified to the best of the board's knowledge, nor has there been any resulting financial loss or material impact on the group. It added that the lapses identified were "neither systemic nor material" in the context of SingPost as a whole, and appropriate measures have been taken to address the non-compliances to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.

