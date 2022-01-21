Singapore market rides on upbeat Wall Street earnings

Wall Street gave regional shares a welcome shot of optimism yesterday after a set of robust corporate results shored up confidence in the United States economy.

The upbeat mood sent the Straits Times Index (STI) climbing 0.3 per cent, or 10.88 points to 3,294.82 with gainers easily outpacing losers 251 to 210 in the broader market on trade of 1.03 billion shares worth $1.03 billion.

DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang cited the upbeat results from the US and noted that Bank of America topped analyst estimates for profit on the back of strong asset management and banking fees.

Procter & Gamble also released better-than-expected earnings, with the company raising its outlook for sales growth in 2022.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.1 per cent, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.7 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 3.4 per cent, the Jakarta Composite gained 0.5 per cent but the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index shed 0.2 per cent.

A late rally helped the Australian market close up 0.1 per cent.

The STI's top performer was Thai Beverage, which climbed 2.3 per cent to 65.5 cents. Hongkong Land was at the bottom of the table, down 0.9 per cent at US$5.45.

Singapore's first special purpose acquisition company, Vertex Technology Acquisition Corporation, began trading yesterday.

Its units were up 1 per cent from its initial public offering price of $5. It closed at $5.05.

Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGXRegCo) issued a "trade with caution" alert on Catalist-listed Metech International, and is reviewing trades in Metech shares.

The move comes after recent trades were driven by individuals who appear to be connected with one another, SGX RegCo said yesterday.

The regulator noted that Metech shares had surged 51 per cent from Nov 1, 2021 to a high of 37.5 cents on Dec 21, 2021, then fell by 44 per cent by Jan 19.

In both cases, the price activity was in contrast with the direction of the STI.