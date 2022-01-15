Singapore market resilient despite regional volatility

Local shares displayed remarkable resilience yesterday in defying losses across most major regional bourses, which were rattled by hawkish "Fed speak" and a tepid overnight session in Wall Street.

The Straits Times Index jumped 24.67 points or 0.76 per cent to 3,281.97, pushing through its 2021 high of 3,273.54 and ending up 2.4 per cent for the week.

There were 955 million shares worth $1.11 billion traded with losers trumping gainers 248 to 209.

The index has closed higher every day this week, despite much volatility in the region.

Anxiety heightened as United States Federal Reserve officials sharpened their signalling that the ultra-easy monetary policy was set to reverse course and taming inflation was a top priority.

Singapore Exchange market strategist Geoff Howie said: "DBS, OCBC and UOB have been the key drivers of the STI, already logging 9.9 per cent, 8.2 per cent and 11.3 per cent gains since Dec 31.

"This has been in line with global banks, which are also up close to 10 per cent over the past 10 sessions."

Regional bourses were awash in red yesterday from Japan, Hong Kong, China and Taiwan to South Korea, Australia and Malaysia.

There is broad consensus that inflation continues to be the single biggest investment risk on the horizon.

Mr Jonathan Pines, an investment manager at Federated Hermes, said Asian stocks will be hit in two ways if inflation rises higher or proves more permanent than the market expects.

"First, through the mechanism of interest rates. Higher and more persistent inflation will result in relative underperformance of growth.

"Second, the 'real' (non-interest rate) impact of inflation will affect stocks based on the ability of the underlying companies to pass on costs to customers."

The next few weeks will focus on the earnings season, with markets watching the impact of inflationary pressures on margins, said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.