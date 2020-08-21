Singapore market falls for fourth straight day

Local shares headed south again yesterday - the fourth day in a row.

The trigger came after local investors took their cue from falls in world equities after United States Federal Reserve officials expressed caution over the country's economic outlook.

It left the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) with only one way to go - down with a loss of 33.12 points, or 1.29 per cent, to 2,527.92.

Losers outpaced gainers 298 to 161, with 1.71 billion shares worth $2.29 billion changing hands.

Minutes from a July meeting of the US Federal Open Market Committee members said that the "ongoing public health crisis would weigh heavily on economic activity, employment and inflation in the near term and was posing considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term".

The best performer for the day among the STI constituents was ground handler and caterer Sats, which added 1.04 per cent at $2.91.

But Wilmar International plunged 10.3 per cent to $4.36, after one of its largest shareholders, Archer Daniels Midland, announced plans to sell off shares and bonds worth US$800 million (S$1.1 billion).

Keppel Corp, Jardine Matheson Holdings (JMH) and Hongkong Land found themselves at the bottom of the STI's performance table.

Keppel slid 2.95 per cent to $4.61, while JMH closed down 2.63 per cent at US$39.65 and developer Hongkong Land declined 2.6 per cent to US$3.75.

On Aug 18, Moody's Investors Service said it had completed a periodic review of Hongkong Land, and said that the company's A2 ratings were constrained by its "geographic concentration in Hong Kong and the relatively high risk for its residential development business".

The declines here were reflected across Asian markets.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.54 per cent, in line with the global sell-off. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.3 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 Index eased 1 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi saw an even sharper decline of 3.66 per cent.

Australian shares were down by as much as 1.1 per cent at one point but ended 0.8 per cent in the red although consumer stocks soared on the back of robust results achieved during the lockdown.

Asian equities showed weaknesses as investors were disappointed at the Fed's minutes, which failed to meet the market expectations of liquidity supply, analyst Lee Young-gon of Hana Financial Investment told Reuters.