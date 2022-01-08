Singapore market ends firmer, buoyed by banking stocks

Investors in several key markets in Asia were back buying yesterday to take advantage of the price dip triggered on Thursday by hawkish statements on interest rates from the United States Federal Reserve.

The Straits Times Index (STI) was in the thick of it, finishing at 3,205.26 points, up 0.66 per cent or 20.96 points for the day and 2.61 per cent ahead over the week.

Losers trailed gainers 229 to 236 in the broader market, with 1.31 billion shares worth $1.2 billion done.

However, over half of the 30 STI stocks were in the red, with five of the seven real estate investment trusts (Reits) under pressure as interest rates are expected to rise.

The STI performance was saved by bank stocks, which make up over 40 per cent of the index and were among the stars yesterday.

ComfortDelGro fell 2.16 per cent to $1.36 to hold up the bottom of the STI performance tally. It has been lacklustre after axing its plan to float its Australian business.

Wilmar International's plantations in East Malaysia might have been hit by flooding, but the Singapore-listed palm oil producer's share price has been climbing, adding 1.64 per cent to $4.34.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 1.82 per cent, Australia's S&P 200 rose 1.29 per cent, the Kospi in South Korea put on 1.18 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI added 0.64 per cent.

However, Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.18 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.03 per cent.

Investors are likely adjusting to "attractive, cheaper" Asian stocks as the year kicks off, said Mr Jim McCafferty, joint head of APAC equity research at Nomura.

"With rates about to go up, from a global risk diversification point of view, investors are likely moving their money from US markets into Asian markets, specifically China because it's increasingly independent of what the US does."