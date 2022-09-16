Singapore market edges up, tracking Wall Street's rebound

Investors put Wednesday's bloodshed behind them to nudge local shares higher on Thursday although the outcome across the region was not so positive.

The mood of mild optimism sent the Straits Times Index (STI) up 0.3 per cent or 9.96 points to 3,267.98 points with losers outnumbering gainers 226 to 218 on trade of one billion shares worth $962.1 million. The gains tracked rises on Wall Street overnight: the S&P500 index was up 0.3 per cent, the Nasdaq gained 0.7 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.1 per cent.

"Following the biggest drop in more than two years, US stocks are rebounding as investors still believe the Federal Reserve will pivot before they risk sending the economy into a severe recession," said Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya.

Market sentiment also improved as the US released its producer price index data for August. "The numbers show that underlying trends are improving and that should lead to optimism that we will continue to see prices come down over the next few months," Mr Moya added.

Shares were mixed elsewhere. Japan's Nikkei 225 index added 0.2 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.4 per cent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.2 per cent higher. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.4 per cent and Malaysian stocks dipped 0.1 per cent.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was the biggest winner among the STI constituents as it rebounded from losses earlier in the week. The counter rose 5.1 per cent to US$56.81. Ascendas Reit was at the bottom of the table, falling 0.7 per cent to $2.84. The most heavily traded index stock was Genting Singapore, up 1.3 per cent to 79.5 cents after 30.2 million shares traded.

The local lenders all rose. OCBC Bank climbed 1.1 per cent to $12.35, DBS Bank rose 0.2 per cent to $33.39 and UOB gained 0.1 per cent to $27.30.