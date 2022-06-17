Singapore market down 0.3% after early rally fizzles out

The Singapore market and other key regional bourses could not decide which way to go yesterday after the United States central bank raised its policy rate by 0.75 percentage point overnight.

Investors were buoyed at first and lifted the Straits Times Index (STI) by 1.1 per cent early on but the steam fizzled out by mid-afternoon, leaving shares down 8.42 points or 0.27 per cent at 3,097.43.

Gainers trailed losers 202 to 314, on turnover of 1.75 billion shares worth $1.37 billion.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley pointed out that the US central bank chair's post-meeting comments were interpreted by the market as a consistent, but less hawkish tone for the rest of the year. "That was all the excuse that the ever-present pent-up, buy-the-dip demand needed," he said.

"In Asia, equity markets have been content to dip their toes back in the water in line with the move higher on Wall Street overnight.

"That said, much of their early gains have been reversed as US futures fell."

Wall Street did jump overnight on hints that the Fed would not be aggressive on rates. The Dow Jones gained 1 per cent, the S&P 500 index rose 1.5 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 2.5 per cent.

Like other Asian markets, STI was a mixed bag: 11 component stocks made gains, 17 were in the red and the rest of the 30-strong index were flat.

Even the three local banks, the counters that would be clear beneficiaries of rising interest rates, did not take a clear-cut direction, although they all rose early on. OCBC closed 0.18 per cent up at $11.48, DBS fell 0.1 per cent lower at $29.90, and UOB climbed 0.11 per cent to $26.98.

Singapore Exchange (SGX), the bourse operator, fell 2.47 per cent to $9.49, the worst-performing counter on the index. Sembcorp Marine was the most active stock with 174.3 million shares traded as it fell 4.35 per cent to 11 cents.