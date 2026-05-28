Singapore-listed Wilmar shares dive most in 6 years on Indonesia probe

Wilmar is among 10 palm producers being investigated in Indonesia for suspected under-invoicing and transfer pricing of exports.

SINGAPORE - Wilmar International’s Singapore-listed shares fell the most in almost six years after the Indonesian government named the palm oil titan as one of the companies being probed for suspected export abuses.

The stock slid as much as 10.5 per cent on May 28, the biggest intraday drop since 2020, before paring losses to trade at $3.40, down 3.4 per cent, as at 10.41am. Trading volume jumped to nine times the 20-day average of 78,988 shares for this time of day.

Wilmar, the world’s biggest palm oil refiner with plantations in Indonesia, and Musim Mas Group, are among 10 palm producers being investigated for suspected under-invoicing and transfer pricing of exports, Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa told reporters in Jakarta on May 26. Those practices were among the reasons President Prabowo Subianto gave last week when he said the government would take greater control of the country’s key commodity exports.

The fresh probe spells more challenges for Wilmar in Indonesia. The company in 2025 had to relinquish a 11.8 trillion rupiah deposit – valued at the time at S$927 million – to the Attorney-General’s Office as part of a separate probe related to palm oil exports. Wilmar said it is preparing to release a statement later on May 28 to address the matter.

Mr Prabowo’s announcement has rattled investors and whipsawed the palm market, with industry participants desperate for more clarity on how the new export framework would work. Indonesian state-linked crude palm oil tenders, which serve as a benchmark for domestic prices and export offers, have ground to a halt since the announcement, while several processors have avoiding buying fruit from small farmers while they wait for more clarity. BLOOMBERG