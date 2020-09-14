Singapore Kitchen Equipment CEO, director on bail amid graft probe

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Catalist-listed Singapore Kitchen Equipment said on on Sunday night (Sept 13) that executive director and chief executive Sally Chua Chwee Choo and executive director Alan Lee Chong Hoe are on bail amid a corruption probe.

This is in relation to investigations into offences under Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the group said in a regulatory update. It added that their passports have been surrendered to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

Ms Chua, Mr Lee and group senior sales manager Alvin Chiao Shan Ren were interviewed by the CPIB on or about Sept 10 in connection with entertainment expenses and sales commissions relating to certain projects undertaken by Q'son Kitchen Equipment, a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The group, through Q'son, provides commercial and industrial kitchen solutions for the food and beverage and hospitality services industries. Ms Chua is also the managing director of Q'son.

Singapore Kitchen Equipment said the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed against Ms Chua, Mr Lee and Mr Chiao as at Sunday. Its nominating committee is of the view that the trio remain competent and it would be in the group's best interests that they continue to discharge their responsibilities and duties in the operation of the group's businesses.

Although it is presently not aware of any impropriety or offence committed by Ms Chua, Mr Lee and Mr Chiao, the board said it has appointed solicitors and an independent reviewer to, among other things, review the group's internal processes and internal controls to further strengthen corporate governance.

Singapore Kitchen Equipment on Sunday requested to lift a trading halt called on Sept 11. The counter last traded at 9.8 cents on Aug 20.