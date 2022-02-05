Singapore firms with operations and staff in Ukraine urged to be cautious amid stand-off

Singapore-based companies with operations and personnel in Ukraine are being advised to take a more cautious approach going forward as the stand-off between Russia and Western nations reaches boiling point, said the Singapore Business Federation (SBF).

According to the Ukraine Embassy in Singapore, investments by Singapore firms in Ukraine are valued at around $280 million.

SBF chief executive Lam Yi Young said in an e-mail reply to The Straits Times: "Given the evolving situation, Singapore businesses with operations in Ukraine are advised to be cautious. We are in touch with a few Singapore companies operating in Ukraine and will offer our support as best as we can."

He urged all Singaporeans based in Ukraine, including business owners and employees, to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' eRegister system.

Russia has massed over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and Western countries said they fear Russian President Vladimir Putin may be planning to invade.

Moscow denies this but said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands, including a promise by military alliance Nato never to admit Ukraine, are met. Western countries said any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden ordered 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the crisis.

Ukraine has long been a magnet for agriculture and commodities firms, including Singapore-listed Olam International, owing to its large tracts of arable land.

The Temasek-backed commodity trader incorporated a Ukraine entity in 2005 that is involved in sourcing, processing and supply chain management of agricultural products and food ingredients.

An Olam spokesman said: "We continue to operate as usual in Ukraine and we are continuing to monitor the situation in the region."

Singapore agribusiness giant Wilmar International operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Ukraine. According to its website, the unit employs about 600 people. Wilmar was not immediately available for comment due to the Chinese New Year holidays.