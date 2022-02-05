Singapore firms with operations and staff in Ukraine urged to be cautious amid stand-off

Singapore-based companies with operations and personnel in Ukraine are being advised to take a more cautious approach going forward as the stand-off between Russia and Western nations reaches boiling point, said the Singapore Business Federation (SBF).
According to the Ukraine Embassy in Singapore, investments by Singapore firms in Ukraine are valued at around $280 million.
SBF chief executive Lam Yi Young said in an e-mail reply to The Straits Times: "Given the evolving situation, Singapore businesses with operations in Ukraine are advised to be cautious. We are in touch with a few Singapore companies operating in Ukraine and will offer our support as best as we can."
He urged all Singaporeans based in Ukraine, including business owners and employees, to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' eRegister system.
Russia has massed over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and Western countries said they fear Russian President Vladimir Putin may be planning to invade.
Moscow denies this but said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands, including a promise by military alliance Nato never to admit Ukraine, are met. Western countries said any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden ordered 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the crisis.
Ukraine has long been a magnet for agriculture and commodities firms, including Singapore-listed Olam International, owing to its large tracts of arable land.
The Temasek-backed commodity trader incorporated a Ukraine entity in 2005 that is involved in sourcing, processing and supply chain management of agricultural products and food ingredients.
An Olam spokesman said: "We continue to operate as usual in Ukraine and we are continuing to monitor the situation in the region."
Singapore agribusiness giant Wilmar International operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Ukraine. According to its website, the unit employs about 600 people. Wilmar was not immediately available for comment due to the Chinese New Year holidays.
Another mainboard-listed company operating in Ukraine is Food Empire, which manufactures and markets instant beverage products, frozen convenience foods, confectionery and snack items. It declined to comment on its operations in Ukraine and Russia.
According to its latest annual report, its combined revenue for Ukraine, Kazakhstan and the Commonwealth of Independent States for the financial year ended 2020 was $67.8 million, versus the previous year's $69.4 million.
Singapore-headquartered video game developer Virtuos recently acquired Volmi Games, an art production company with 140 staff based in Kyiv in Ukraine.
"As with all external environmental factors, our approach at Virtuos is to be pragmatic, agile and prioritise both our employees' well-being and client commitments," Virtuos chief executive Gilles Langourieux told ST.
"We continue to operate as usual in Kyiv and our Volmi team remains focused and committed, and has continued to deliver under strict Covid-19 lockdown measures, and we will support them as much as we can."
In September last year, Virtuos announced that Baring Private Equity Asia had invested $150 million, making it the largest external shareholder in the company.