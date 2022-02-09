Singapore fintechs draw $5.35b for 2021; crypto, blockchain segment thumps payment startups

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singapore fintech investments for 2021 hit a five-year high of US$3.9 billion ($5.35 billion), up 59 per cent from US$2.5 billion according to consultancy KPMG's Pulse of Fintech report.

This follows the regional trend of fintech investments rising. Asia-Pacific attracted US$27.5 billion for 2021, with the second half of the year contributing US$17.4 billion.

But, globally, fintech funding has shrunk slightly, from US$109 billion in the first half of last year to US$101 billion in the second half.

"We're seeing an incredible amount of interest in all manner of fintech companies, with record funding in areas like blockchain and crypto, cyber security and wealthtech. While payments remain a significant driver of fintech activity, the sector is broadening every day," said KPMG International global fintech leader Anton Ruddenklau.

Deals grew 37 per cent, from 139 deals in the second half of 2020 to 191 deals in 2021, as crypto and blockchain start-ups snatched the investment crown from payment start-ups.

These start-ups accounted for US$1.5 billion over 82 deals last year, a surge from US$109.8 million in 2020. The money raised for crypto and blockchain start-ups went towards underlying infrastructure and software rather than services, according to KPMG.

The rise in crypto and blockchain investments was also mirrored globally and regionally, with the segment garnering US$30 billion, up from US$5.4 billion in the same time period.

In Asia-Pacific, crypto and blockchain investments last year hit US$3.1 billion, up from US$386.3 million in 2020.

"In Singapore, the surge in investments into crypto and blockchain have also outpaced that of payments, which long held the top spot here," said Mr Ruddenklau.

Buy-now-pay-later, embedded banking and open banking helped keep investor interest in payments, garnering US$628.4 million in Singapore, up from US$60 million in 2020.

This trend mirrors global investments, which grew to US$51.7 billion in 2021, up from US$29.1 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

Increased investments into crypto have arrived as cryptocurrencies are seeing greater scrutiny by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Recently the regulator released guidelines prohibiting crypto players from advertising to the general public, including crypto currency ATMs.

KPMG predicts that investments could surge for banking replacements in 2022, as legacy infrastructure hits their limits.

"Given how many banks are beginning to see the major limitations inherent in their legacy architecture and technologies, we are also expecting a surge in investment into banking replacements able to help them rethink core banking services," said Mr Ruddenklau.