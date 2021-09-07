Singapore bourse up 0.56% as risk of US Fed tapering recedes

• Gainers beat losers 273 to 197 on trade of 1.84 billion shares

• ComfortDelGro is STI's top performer, adding 1.9% to $1.62

• Jardine Matheson sheds 1.1% to end day at bottom of the table

Singapore shares advanced yesterday following last week's disappointing US employment data, which substantially lowered the risk of the Federal Reserve tapering its massive financial support programme.

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.56 per cent, or 17.23 points, to 3,101.08.

Fed officials would be keeping an eye on more jobs data points before it starts to reduce quantitative easing, according to the UOB Global Economics and Market Research team in a note yesterday.

"The other factor the Fed will watch is the resurgence of Covid-19 Delta variant infections and its consequential downside impact on the economy and jobs recovery. The obvious push factor for the Fed to reduce some monetary accommodation will be the elevated inflation environment," said the team.

Across the Singapore market, gainers outnumbered losers 273 to 197, with 1.84 billion securities worth $855.4 million changing hands.

The best-performing stock on the STI was ComfortDelGro, which ended the day up 1.9 per cent, or three cents, at $1.62.

Its subsidiary ComfortDelGro Engineering and its consortium partner Engie South East Asia had won Singapore's electric vehicle charging infrastructure pilot tender, awarded by the Urban Redevelopment Authority and Land Transport Authority.

At the bottom of the table was Jardine Matheson Holdings, which shed 62 US cents, or 1.1 per cent, to US$55.31.

Genting Singapore was the most active counter on the blue-chip index, with over 22.2 million shares changing hands. Its shares ended the day at 78.5 cents, up half a cent, or 0.6 per cent.