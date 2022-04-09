Singapore bourse bucks regional trend to end lower

Local shares went south yesterday despite regional markets enjoying a positive end to a trading week largely dominated by uncertainty over impending changes to US monetary policy.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.6 per cent to 3,383.28, while gainers outnumbered losers 243 to 229 on trade of 1.31 billion shares worth $1.15 billion on the broader market.

It was different elsewhere, with major indexes in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Australia closing between 0.2 per cent and 0.5 per cent higher.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said Asian equities had been set for a muted day as market expectations continued adjusting to recent updates on US Federal Reserve policy.

Overall sentiment in the United States remained fragile, he said, noting that the better performers seemed concentrated in the defensive - healthcare and consumer staples - and energy sectors.

The leading STI constituent was ST Engineering, closing 1.2 per cent higher at $4.10. Trailing behind was Keppel Corp, up 1.1 per cent at $6.58.

Dairy Farm International was at the other end of the STI table, shedding 3.4 per cent to close at US$2.88, while DBS lost 2.7 per cent to $34.37.

The other two local banks were also among the decliners, with both down 0.5 per cent. UOB closed at $31.58, and OCBC Bank at $12.20.

The most actively traded counter by volume was once again Sembcorp Marine, which closed flat at 10.4 cents on trade of 148.8 million shares.

Talk of a possible privatisation sent the stapled securities of Frasers Hospitality Trust climbing yesterday, closing the day at 60 cents, up 5.3 per cent.

The surge came after Bloomberg reported that the trust is considering a plan to go private amid concerns that its unit price does not reflect the company's value.