Singapore bets on niche Spac listings to capture tech boom

After years of struggling to emerge from the shadows of regional rivals, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) is looking to establish itself as the hub for blank-cheque firms, riding on regulatory overhaul, support by investment firms, and a tech boom in its back yard.

Encouraged by the flurry of South-east Asian tech start-ups seeking funding and the bourse's revised rules, the Republic could list up to a dozen special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) in the next 12 to 18 months, bankers, venture capitalists and analysts say.

A key test for SGX will come when such companies, also known as blank-cheque or shell firms, have to seal merger targets within two years, a "de-Spacing" process already weighing on US deals as hundreds of Spacs chase targets.

Analysts say Singapore faces a challenge to get its traditionally risk-averse investors interested in a new asset class, especially after SGX has met with limited success in its previous attempts to shore up its equity market.

In contrast, large international institutions have turned to Hong Kong for blockbuster equity listings over the past decade.

While a craze in Spacs has fizzled out in the United States since early last year amid regulatory scrutiny and poor returns, the Singapore bourse hosted three Spacs last month in their first major debut in Asia. The attraction is that they are simpler and typically more rewarding for start-ups than an initial public offering (IPO).

"Looking at the response for the first Spacs, the pipeline is very strong," said Ms Eng-Kwok Seat Moey, capital markets head at DBS, joint issue manager on two Spac IPOs with Credit Suisse.

Singapore Spacs are likely to chase targets in fintech, tech and consumer sectors, bankers say. The targets' valuations could range from $800 million to $2 billion.

"The size of the opportunity, of younger companies scaling up and going for listings, is several times what it was many years ago," said Mr Ashish Wadhwani, a Singapore-based managing partner at IvyCap Ventures, an Indian firm that manages about US$400 million (S$538 million) of assets.

Last year, fund-raising on SGX halved to US$565 million, a six-year low, with just eight listings, Refinitiv data shows.

Underlying Singapore's cautious approach, investment company Temasek-linked entities featured among cornerstone investors in two of the three Spacs, all oversubscribed.