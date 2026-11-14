Singapore-based billionaire Leo KoGuan vows to halt Nvidia buys after Jensen Huang exit

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Leo KoGuan, who has a US$13.2 billion fortune, began investing in Nvidia in March.

Billionaire investor and Nvidia shareholder Leo KoGuan expressed support for Jensen Huang on Nov 13 and said he will not increase his stake in the tech company with someone else at the helm.

“No further investment without Jensen,” KoGuan said in a text message, saying he has invested around US$1.3 billion (S$1.7 billion) in Nvidia.

In a series of posts on X, KoGuan called Huang “the supreme creator” and acknowledged that while the executive had made errors, “we must prioritise rewards” rather “than punishments”.

The posts followed Huang’s abrupt ouster from Nvidia after reports of three affairs, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China. That ended his decades-long reign over a company at the centre of the artificial intelligence buildout and, by extension, the global economy.

Singapore-based KoGuan, who has a US$13.2 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, began investing in Nvidia in March.

It was a notable move for an investor whose net worth for years had been tied up largely in one stock: Tesla. The size of KoGuan’s Nvidia stake could not be independently verified.

Earlier this week, KoGuan said on X that he is also an investor in Space Exploration Technologies and Google, whose parent is Alphabet. He told Bloomberg that he plans on increasing his positions in those companies.

Investors must buy and hold super-intelligence companies for the long term, he wrote on X.

“I hope and plan to invest in Jensen Huang if he creates or buys” another super-intelligence company, he wrote on Nov 13. “I hope he will offer me the opportunity to invest in his future company.” Bloomberg