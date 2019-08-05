Singapore bank shares hit over mounting unrest in Hong Kong, escalating trade war

SINGAPORE - Shares of Singapore banks were hit on Monday amid a broader market selloff, on a cocktail of escalating trade tensions between the US and China and intensifying unrest in Hong Kong.

By the lunch-break, shares of DBS, which also went ex dividend on Monday morning, fell 3.2 per cent to S$25.41. Shares of OCBC lost 1.16 per cent to S$11.08, while shares of UOB slipped 0.46 per cent to S$25.88.

Asked last week about the impact of the Hong Kong uncertainty, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta noted that while the bank has not seen an impact as yet on its loans business in Hong Kong, there is risk from prolonged uncertainty.

"We are not seeing it," he told reporters during the second-quarter results briefing, referring to any impact on the corporate and loan business from the Hong Kong situation.

"But if the uncertainty is prolonged and affects consumer and business investment confidence, there may be some impact on our business," he added.

Both total income and net profit from DBS's Hong Kong operation in the first six months made up about 20 per cent of the group's total income and total net profit for the period.

OCBC's chief Samuel Tsien when asked last week if the Hong Kong situation keeps him up at night, sounded a note of confidence in Hong Kong being able to resolve the unrest.

"It doesn't keep me awake at night," said Mr Tsien, who was born in Shanghai, but grew up in Hong Kong.

"The Hong Kong situation will be able to be addressed between both the authorities and people in Hong Kong. We continue to feel that they will have the ability to address their concerns."

Asked similarly on the impact of the Hong Kong situation on the bank's business, Mr Tsien said that the bank's overseas expansion in the past decade has allowed it to shield against overdependence on a particular market.

"There is always opportunity to gain additional quality business without compromising on the credit quality side for the lending business," he said, when asked about OCBC's exposure to the Hong Kong market.

"We have a network that is able to support our customers aspirations to begin to bank with us overseas as well."

Hong Kong has been gripped by clashes between protesters and the police, with citywide protests ignited in early June by a widely panned - and since withdrawn - extradition bill proposed by the Hong Kong government. The extradition bill would have allowed criminal extradition to the Chinese mainland.

Protesters in Hong Kong on Monday looked to bring the financial centre into a standstill as they disrupted train lines that carry some 5 million passengers every day. Air traffic controllers joined a citywide strike with media reports of more than 200 flights at Hong Kong International Airport cancelled. Reports also said protesters have also called on striking workers to rally from 1 pm in seven different locations across the city.

The clashes have already inflicted some pain on its economy. Hong Kong's July whole economy purchasing managers' index plunged its lowest reading since March 2009, data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The market was also likely roiled once again by US President Donald Trump's announcement on Aug 1 of a 10 per cent tariff on the remaining US$300 billion in imports from China from Sept 1. This, announced in a tweet by Trump, came despite what he deemed "constructive" talks between the two.

The move is "scotching the prospect of stablisation" into the second half for businesses, as reflected in July's purchasing managers' index out of Asia, said a JPMorgan report on Monday.

"Just when things were settling down…" the report said. "The expected stabilisation and modest recovery in emerging Asia during the second half of 2019 is not likely to materialise, with growth in China and in the trade-dependent economies revised down this past week."

The report further said that while there will likely be beneficiaries as supply chains adjust, the net impact is more likely negative than positive in the near term. It noted that aside from the impact on regional trade flows and growth,the products under the US$300 billion tranche are likely less substitutable than the prior tariff baskets, with China providing the largest share of these shipments to the US.

"Unlike the experience to date, other exporters may not be able to plug the gap immediately, suggesting a more severe price and volume adjustment than in the prior instances."

OCBC's Mr Tsien further pointed out during the banks' results briefing last Friday that the migration of supply chains to Asean is unlikely to be as significant as expected.

Companies that already have established a presence in Asean have increased capacity there. But there real investments coming from new companies migrating over are lacking, partly as the whole supply chain - such as smaller vendors - has to move along with an anchor company.

He said the labour force in Asean will need to adapt to rapidly changing business models, right down to the different way in which a product is assembled.

"Trade tariffs have expanded not just between China and US, but also between US and some other Asian countries recently. Companies now have to give more thought, to see if the way to migrate is really to South-east Asia, or they've got other long-term plans... perhaps migrating back into the markets in which they sell."

Striking a more upbeat tone, UOB chief executive officer Wee Ee Cheong said the bank will continue to tap Greater China flows coming through to Asean, with Singapore still an attractive hub for the region.

"The near-term outlook may be uncertain. But Asia is in a relatively bright spot. Fundamentals are resilient. The region is also expected to benefit from supply chain shifts taking place amid the global trade war."