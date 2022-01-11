Singapore Airlines aims to raise up to $1 billion in US bond deal: Sources

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Singapore Airlines (SIA) is aiming to raise US$500 million to US$750 million (S$677 million to S$1 billion) in a US dollar bond deal, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

SIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The airline has mandated banks to work on the transaction and will start briefings with investors about the deal on Tuesday (Jan 11), a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.

Citigroup and DBS Bank are leading the transaction, with BNP Paribas and Standard Chartered Bank as book runners, the term sheet showed.

The deal is classified as Reg S, which means the bonds can be purchased only by investors outside the United States.