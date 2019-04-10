Silkroad Nickel gets nod for construction of nickel smelter in Indonesia

SINGAPORE - Indonesian mining group Silkroad Nickel on Tuesday (April 9) said it has received environmental approval for the construction of a nickel smelter and supporting facilities at its mine site in Sulawesi, Indonesia.

The Central Sulawesi's Provincial Environmental Assessment Committee, which granted the approval, has also confirmed that the environmental feasibility requirements of the mining activities and construction of the smelter have been fulfilled, though this is subject to the Central Sulawesi's governor's decree on environmental feasibility and permits.

Hong Kah Ing, executive director and CEO of Silkroad Nickel, said that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the company expects to receive the grant of an export quota from the competent authorities by the end of June.

Shares in Silkroad Nickel last traded unchanged at $0.36 on April 8.