For Subscribers
Market Watch
Signs of economic recovery give markets momentum
STI poised to record strongest first-quarter performance in almost nine years
Another volatile week for United States stocks saw key Wall Street market indexes ending on a positive note amid signs that inflation is under control, employment numbers are picking up and economies are gradually showing signs of recovery, helped by massive fiscal stimulus and acceleration of Covid-19 vaccine roll-outs.
Even technology stocks, which have suffered several weeks of turbulence, saw a rebound towards the end of last week.
Topics: