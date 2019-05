SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said on Friday (May 17) that an order for 31 737 Max jets from Boeing remains "intact", despite deadly crashes involving the aircraft.

The airline's regional arm, SilkAir, operated six Boeing Co 737 Max jets before they were grounded in March following crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

SIA reported its highest-ever annual revenue on Thursday, but that failed to lift profits which nearly halved mainly due to higher fuel costs.